Waterloo, WI - Gary R. Baumann, 71, of Waterloo, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at his home.
Gary Richard Baumann was born on January 19, 1951 to Richard and Helen (Roehl) Baumann in Watertown.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Bezanson officiating. Burial will follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made atwww.hafemeisterfh.com.
Gary was known for always being happy and smiling. He was proud to be involved with the Special Olympics in his earlier years. Gary was a Green Bay Packers fan, liked to sing Karaoke, play dice, darts, and bowl.
He is survived by his nieces: Jessica (Andrew Athens) Matz and Jayme Mundy both of Watertown; six great nephews and nieces: Ricky Mundy, Jara Mundy, Brandon Miller, Cameron Matz, Shylar Mundy, Ashton Mundy; great-great-nieces, Davia, Maddison, and Oaklynn; as well as other relatives and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Gail Mundy; brother, Ricky Baumann; brother-in-law, Chuck Mundy.
The family would like to thank Victory Vision and Rainbow Hospice for the care they provided to Gary.
