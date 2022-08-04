August 6, 1939 - June 24, 2022

North Fort Myers, FL - We celebrate the life of Gary Lee Baehler, who passed away peacefully on Friday June, 24th 2022. Gary was born on August 6th 1939 and lived the early part of his life in North Lake Wisconsin. His early life was spent on the Baehler dairy farm. He was an avid sport enthusiast and accomplished athlete with his favorite sport being baseball. A sport he played most of his life. Gary worked his entire career with The Milwaukee Stage Employees. His two favorite roles were: Master Carpenter for the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Master Electrician at the Melody Top Theater. He also enjoyed building sets for shows that went out on tour. One example was for Great American Children's Theater.

