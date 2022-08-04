North Fort Myers, FL - We celebrate the life of Gary Lee Baehler, who passed away peacefully on Friday June, 24th 2022. Gary was born on August 6th 1939 and lived the early part of his life in North Lake Wisconsin. His early life was spent on the Baehler dairy farm. He was an avid sport enthusiast and accomplished athlete with his favorite sport being baseball. A sport he played most of his life. Gary worked his entire career with The Milwaukee Stage Employees. His two favorite roles were: Master Carpenter for the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Master Electrician at the Melody Top Theater. He also enjoyed building sets for shows that went out on tour. One example was for Great American Children's Theater.
Gary is survived by wife Gerie (Cowen) and their three children. Lynda (Jeff) Swanson, Ken (Penny) Baehler and Julie (Tom) Laubenstein. Grandchildren Kyle Swanson, Curt (Samantha) Swanson, Mike (Chelsea) Swanson and Mason (Brittany) Shier. Also 6 great grandchildren. Destiny and Willow (Swanson), Olivia, Lucas (Swanson), Adeline and Elmer (Sheir). Gary is also survived by his siblings and their spouses Judy (John) McBroom, Dick (Linda) Baehler and Lynne (Richard) Uttech. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Viola Baehler and Gerie's parents Burton and Vernice Cowen.
Gary and his family lived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for some years before moving to Cedarburg, Wisconsin for 30 plus years before retiring in North Fort Myers Florida. The family would like to thank the many relatives and friends who have sent cards and will be attending the memorial.
The memorial service for Gary will be located at the North Lake Fireman's Park on Saturday August 20th 2022 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 (Noon). Please note there will be a dress code. The dress code is informal as we ask all who attend to wear a baseball jersey (or like top) of their choosing.
