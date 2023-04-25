November 16, 1942 - April 17, 2023 Fremont, WI - Gary G. Gehler, age 80, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023. He was born on November 16, 1942, in Watertown, Wisconsin, the son of the late Vern and Bernice (Marquardt) Gehler. Gary served in the U.S. National Guard for 6 years, during which time he was involved with the Berlin Crisis. After his service Gary began his career in driving semi over the road. He then started Triple G Trucking and was also contracted out to Ponderosa Pulp for 20 years. In 1996, Gary married Margaret “Jo Ann” Barton. They owned and operated Boom Bay Bar and Grill for 6 years before moving to Missouri. Gary and Jo Ann lived in Missouri for 20 years where they worked landlords, before returning to Wisconsin in 2021 to be closer to family. Gary will be remembered for being the life of the party. He enjoyed boating and especially loved his boat, The Rebel Boat.
Gary is survived by his wife, Margaret “Jo Ann”; his children and stepchildren, Danny and Tony Gehler, Shauna (Brian Kruse) Jenson, Stephen (Sara Cartwright) Schmidt, and Charles Schmidt; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bernice; and his stepfather, Ralph Duddeck.
A celebration of life with military honors will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Boom Bay Bar and Grill, 7884 Cutoff Lane, Larsen, WI 54947.
The Mueller Funeral Home, Winneconne is assisting the family with arrangements. If you wish, please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
