Frederick "Fred" G. Grunewald

Watertown, WI - Frederick G. Grunewald, 79, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Lake Country Health Services.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. James Backus officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, can be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church and School. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com
Frederick George Grunewald was born on May 26, 1943 in Watertown to Lloyd and Margaret (Schleicher) Grunewald. He married Catherine Krueger on August 13, 1966 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. Fred was a life long member of St. Mark's. In 1957 he graduated from St. Mark's Lutheran grade school. In 1961 he graduated from Northwestern Prep High School in Watertown. Fred completed his bachelor's degree at Northwestern College in 1965 and continued his education at Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary where he graduated in 1969 with a Master's Degree in Divinity. In 1978 he received a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee.
Fred served as a Pastor at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Edna, TX for 2 years. Later he owned and operated the construction company Cable Lite in Watertown. He loved music and enjoyed singing in the church choir and singing karaoke. He liked to spend time boating with friends and family.
He is survived by his three children: Michael (Kristen) Grunewald of Palm Coast, FL, Karen Rehbaum of Watertown, John Grunewald of Carolina Beach, NC; grandchildren: Andrea (Daniel) Knoelke, Bethany (Jin) Kang, Paul Grunewald, Gabrielle Grunewald, Seth (Ashley) Rehbaum, Stephanie (Ricardo) Pasillas, Kimberly Rehbaum; 7 great-grandchildren with another on the way; siblings: Kurt (Sara) Grunewald of Watertown, Eleanor Braun of Rochester, MN, Frank (Vicky) Grunewald of Madison; numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He was proceeded in death by his wife Catherine on June 5, 2017.
A special thank you to Fred's daughter, Karen Rehbaum, and Fred's dear friend, Bob Rupnow, for their countless hours spent providing Fred with care and companionship.
You see, I am already being poured out like a drink offering, and the time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith. From now on, there is reserved for me the crown of righteousness. The Lord, the righteous Judge, will give it to me on that day, and not only to me but also to everyone who loved his appearing. -2 Timothy 4:6-8
