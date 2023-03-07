Franklin W. Ewert
July 9, 1932 - March 5, 2023

Neosho, WI - Franklin (Frank) W. Ewert, 90, of Neosho, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, after a brief illness at Angel's Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc.

