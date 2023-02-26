Floyd David Pfeifer
December 30, 1933 - February 23, 2023

Fort Atkinson, WI - Floyd David Pfeifer, 89, long-time resident of Wilson Avenue in Fort Atkinson, was called home to be with his Savior on February 23 following a lingering illness. Son of Gottlieb and Alice Pfeifer, Floyd was born on December 30, 1933. He attended St. Peter's Lutheran School in Helenville, where he learned of his Savior along with many Bible passages that he willingly shared throughout his lifetime with everyone.