Evelyn M. Richter
Buy Now

August 3, 1922 - January 20, 2023

Beaver Dam, WI - Evelyn M. Richter, 100, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Clyman passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Eagle Wing's in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Richter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.