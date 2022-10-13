Watertown, WI - Evelyn Lucille Asmus, 94 of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Marquardt Health Center.
Evelyn was born December 27, 1927, in Owen, Wisconsin, the daughter of Arthur and Emily (Lebeck) Bjornstad. She was a 1945 graduate of Cadott High School. Evelyn later attended UW-La Crosse and UW-River Falls where she studied education and played and letter in basketball. On July 18, 1953, she married Donald Asmus and the couple had 5 children. Evelyn began her career teaching in Hector, MN, and later worked at Douglas Elementary in Watertown, WI. She also served as a crossing guard on 4th and Cady Street in front of St. Henry's in Watertown. Evelyn also worked as a nurse's aide, a physical therapy aide, and as a production assistant for the Watertown Daily Times. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and her faith was an important part of her life. In her spare time, Evelyn was an avid crafter, and enjoyed scrapbooking to follow along with all her kids and grandkids throughout their lives. She was also an avid sports fan and followed the Packers and the Brewers, as well as all her grandchildren in the sports or activities they were involved in. Time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was cherished by Evelyn, and she will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.
Evelyn is survived by: her children Ann (Jim) Tourbier, Tim (Carol) Asmus, Synnove (Leonard) Pochowski, Matthew (Theresa) Asmus, and Andrew (Gretchen) Asmus; grandchildren Amanda (John), Adam, Eric, Nicole, Joe, Kevin, Amelia (Todd), Elyse, Isaiah, Sofia, Jocelyn, Shayla; great-grandchildren Olivia (Caleb), Logan, Ava, Ella, and Chase. Evelyn is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, former spouse Don, and two brothers Leland and Wallace Bjornstad.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Watertown with Rev. Peter Wells presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Asmus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.