Watertown, WI - Eunice G. Lovrine, 89 of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Park Ridge Assisted Living Center in Watertown.
Eunice was born July 15, 1933, in Wauwatosa, the daughter of Frank and Bernice (Vetter) Reder. She attended school in the area and eventually graduated from Oconomowoc High School. On August 9, 1952, Eunice married Donald Lovrine in Okauchee and the couple spent 66 happy years together until his death in 2018. During the 1960s and 1970s, she was an active member of the Waukesha County Democratic Party and assisted with campaigns. Eunice had a special place in her heart for animals and in her younger years raised Siamese cats. She always had at least one dog or cat in her home. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening in her flower beds. Holidays were special times for Eunice, and she loved to host her friends and family in her home. She decorated for every holiday, whether it was Christmas or a smaller holiday like St. Patrick's. Eunice also liked Sunday drives in the country to enjoy the scenery. She will be missed by those she leaves behind.
Eunice is survived by her son Scott (Lori) Lovrine, siblings Kirby (Linda) Wanden, Joan Plato, and Beverly Robinson. Eunice is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Eunice is preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, brother Richard Reder, and step-father Oscar Wanden.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Marquardt Village, Park Ridge Assisted Living, and Commonheart Hospice for the loving care provided.
No formal services will be held at this time.
