Eunice G. Lovrine
Buy Now

July 15, 1933 - October 23, 2022

Watertown, WI - Eunice G. Lovrine, 89 of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Park Ridge Assisted Living Center in Watertown.

To plant a tree in memory of Eunice Lovrine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.