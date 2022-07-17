Eugene M. "Geno" Soto

Watertown, WI - Eugene "Geno" M. Soto, 59, of Watertown, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Aurora Hospital in Summit.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Hafemeister Funeral Home at 4 p.m. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Eugene "Geno" M. Soto was born July 10, 1963, in Oconomowoc, son of Fidencio and Maria (nee Marinez) Soto. Geno married the former Judy Buchert on February 11, 2012 at Pink Flamingo in Las Vegas. He was employed at Fisher-Barton as a truck driver. Geno loved sitting in his garage, listening to music and hanging with friends. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed collecting Packer memorabilia and die cast car models.
Geno is survived by his wife, Judy Soto; children, Mario (Olga Padilla) Soto; Sammi (Cesar) Castaneda; Eugene Jr. "Dingo" (Michelle) Soto; step-children, Jessie (Eva) Lynch; Ashley (Travis) Kortendick; grandchildren, Elizabeth Serrano, America Serrano, Javier Serrano, Issac Serrano, Christian Castaneda, Fabio Rodriguez, Nikkolas Soto; step-grandchildren, Kyra Lynch, Ely Lynch, Chance Kortendick, Ty Kortendick, Kade Kortendick; siblings, Anna Maria (Antonio) Hernandez,, Estella (Jose) Acosta,, Beatrice Gonzalez, JoAnn (Donald) Zubke, Fredrick Soto and Christine (Pedro) Dominguez; brother-in-law, Lorenzo Valerio; sister-in-law, Ida Soto; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Geno is preceded in death by parents; siblings, Yolanda Valerio, Lenny Soto; brother-in-law; Craig Umland.
