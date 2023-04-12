July 7, 1936 - April 11, 2023
Ixonia, WI - Ethel A. Willing, 86 of Ixonia, passed peacefully away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at her home in Ixonia.
July 7, 1936 - April 11, 2023
Ixonia, WI - Ethel A. Willing, 86 of Ixonia, passed peacefully away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at her home in Ixonia.
Ethel was born July 7, 1936, in Watertown, the daughter of David and Ruth (Morris) Evans. On September 1, 1956, Ethel married Elden C. Willing at First Congregational Church of Christ. She later attended beauty school in Milwaukee and went on to work as a hairdresser at various beauty shops for over 50 years, retiring when she was 74 years old. She loved her home in the country, and enjoyed maintaining her gardens and taking care of her animals. Ethel and Elden opened their home to babysit many grandchildren, whether it was their own or others. Many great memories were made on road trips with her family and friends. In her free time, Ethel also liked to attend many family sporting events and above all else spend time with her family.
Ethel is survived by: her children Jeff (Judy) Willing, Steven (Donna) Willing, Janet (Dan) Wiedenfeld and Stacy (Daniel) Winkelman; seven grandchildren, Travis, Tyler (Rebecca), Cory (Gabby), Erin (Kyle), Carlee, Logan and Jordan; two great-grandchildren Jerimiah and Sophie; siblings William Evans, Margaret (Neill) Woelffer, David (Cecilia) Evans; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ethel is preceded in death by her parents and husband of 62 years Elden Willing.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the First Congregational Church of Watertown with Rev. Chris Ross presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ethel's name to the First Congregational Church of Christ in Watertown or to the Watertown Humane Society would be appreciated by the family.
The Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.