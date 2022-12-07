July 7, 1930 - December 6, 2022
Juneau, WI - Ethel A. Leitzke, 92, of Juneau, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
A private graveside service will be held at the Hustisford Cemetery with Rev. Jonathan Loescher officiating. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Ethel Alvina Ninmann was born on July 7, 1930 in the living room of her father's farm in Clyman with her twin sister Jeanette. She was adopted into God's Kingdom through Holy Baptism on July 7, 1930. On April 2, 1944 she renewed her Baptismal vow on the day of her confirmation.
She married Oliver Leitzke on October 11, 1947 at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church in Hustisford. She had been a member there for 75 years. Ethel and Oliver were seldom apart, they enjoyed dancing, bowling, playing sheepshead and raising their children.
Ethel is survived by her children: Lansing (Patricia) Leitzke of Neosho, Lauris (Carole) Leitzke of Hustisford, Christine (Owen) Breitkreutz of Neosho, Julayne Mayer of Minnesota, Lathan (Karen) Leitzke of Iron Ridge, Landon (Carol) Leitzke of Neosho, Lorell (Trina) Leitzke of Canada, Lowell (Ruth) Leitzke of Juneau, Lamar Leitzke of Jackson, Tricia (Ty) Tran of California; 31 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; 1 sister, Arlene Schuett of Waupun; 2 sisters-in-law: Mary Jane Ninmann of Watertown, Katherine Ninmann of Iron Ridge; as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Oliver Leitzke; 2 sons, Lyndell Leitzke and Luther Leitzke; and 14 siblings.
Her children would like to thank Ruth Leitzke, Debra Smith and Lisa Strohm for their loving care in the last few years of Ethel's life.
Ethel enjoyed helping with Bethany Lutheran School's lunch program. Memorial contributions, if desired may be made in Ethel's honor to Bethany Lutheran School in Hustisford, WI.
