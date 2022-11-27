Helenville, WI - Esther M. Madison, 91 of Helenville, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at her home with her family at her side.
Esther was born on September 28, 1931, in Waukesha, WI, the daughter of John and Florence (Kaebisch) Nemitz. She attended school in Sussex and the family later moved to Watertown. She met her future husband at a roller-skating rink in Waukesha and on June 3, 1950, she married Lester Madison in Watertown. The couple had 5 children and enjoyed 49 years of marriage until his death in 1999. The family lived in Watertown for a short time and later moved to Janesville, where they owned and operated a service station. They purchased a hobby farm in Helenville in 1960, where they raised animals and Lester ran a cabinet business. Esther worked a number of manufacturing jobs throughout her years and raised her 5 children. She enjoyed collecting antique wicker baby buggies and dolls, working puzzles, attending auctions and flee markets, and spending time with her family. She was a good cook, and Esther enjoyed preparing and hosting gathering with her large family. She was a strong, very able, self-reliant woman who served her family well. She was known to be stern, a person of conviction, and she valued her independence. Her family was the most important thing in her life, and she leaves a lasting and meaningful legacy.
Esther is survived by: her children Bonnie (Darrel) Bouton of Fayetteville, NC, Bill Madison of Horicon, Ray (Donna) Madison of Helenville, and Dave (Lisa) Madison of Jefferson; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 3 great, great-grandchildren; siblings John Nemitz of Albuquerque, NM, Lucile Zimmerman of Watertown, Joan Zimmerman of Jefferson and Leroy (Joyce) Nemitz of Watertown. She is also survived by a number of the family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, husband, son Doug in 2009, and her siblings Loraine Wollinger, Alice Omet, Florence Rhode, and George Nemitz.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Farmington with Rev. Joseph Fricke presiding. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:00AM until the time of service at the church. She will be buried at St. Peter's Evergreen Cemetery of Helenville following the service.
