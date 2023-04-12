Erwin A. Huebner

February 7, 1932 - April 10, 2023
Ixonia, WI - Erwin Alfred Huebner Jr. went to his eternal home in heaven on Monday, April 10, 2023, with his family by his side.
Erwin was born February 7, 1932, in Ixonia, the son of Erwin Sr. and Minnie (Dobratz) Huebner. On May 7, 1955, he was united in marriage to Gloria Krueger and they were blessed with 4 children; Lynn, Paul, James, and Mark.
Erwin was the manager at the Ixonia Farm Products/FS where he worked for over 30 years. He also served on the Board of Directors at the Ixonia State Bank. Erwin was involved in the community of Ixonia, serving as a member of the Ixonia Fire Department and also volunteering and working on the Board of Directors for Lutherans For Life and Alpha Life Resource Center.
Erwin also proudly served his country in United States Army in Japan during the Korean War.
In his free time, Erwin enjoyed wood working, golfing and spending time with his family.
Erwin is survived by: his daughter Lynn Huebner of Neenah, his son Paul Huebner of Ixonia, his son James Huebner of Tampa, FL, and his son Mark (Julie) Huebner of Watertown. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren; Ashton (Steve) Clayton of Tampa, FL, Aaron Huebner of Tampa, FL, Brett Huebner of Bellingham, WA, Zachary Huebner of Madison, and Logan Huebner of Watertown; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Erwin is preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years Gloria Huebner, his parents Erwin Sr. and Minnie Huebner, sister Delores Fredrick, and brothers Harley Huebner, Frank Huebner, Lloyd Huebner, Wilfred Huebner, and William Huebner.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 12:00 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Ixonia, WI. Family and friends may gather at the church from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will take place immediately following the service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Ixonia, WI.
Pederson- Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.
