Ernest M. Omet

Watertown, WI - Ernest "Ernie" M. Omet Sr. 95, of Watertown, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Timothy Mueller officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Friday, October 14 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Ernest Martin Omet was born on February 19, 1927, in East Troy, WI, son of Henry and Anna (nee Kufalk) Omet. He was a 1945 graduate of East Troy High School. Ernie married the former Alice Nemitz on October 25, 1947.
Ernie worked for A.O. Smith Corporation, in Milwaukee, for 30 years as a press operator. He was a man of many interests such as playing cards at the Senior Center, especially Sheepshead, coin collecting, fishing, and pheasant hunting. Ernie was a big fan of Mullen's chocolate malts! Ernie also helped as a union steward in collecting donations for United Way.
Ernie is survived by five children, Kathleen (Kenneth) Stueber of Watertown, Ernie Omet Jr. of Watertown, Richard (Linda) Omet of Watertown, Judith (Robert) Bunge of Watertown, and Jean Omet of Watertown. Their family was blessed with eighteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He is further survived by a sister, Margaret Finney of Arkansas; his special buddy, Dooley; as well as nieces, nephews, his brothers and sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, wife Alice in 2004; a son William in 1977, and siblings, Dorothy, Myrna, Arthur, Clarence and Marjorie.
To plant a tree in memory of Ernest Omet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.