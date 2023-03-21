Ernest H. McBride

Waterloo, WI - Ernest Harold McBride, 86, of Waterloo, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Randolph Health Services in Randolph.
Ernest was born on May 24, 1936 in Cudahy, WI the son of Ernest and Esther (Samp) McBride. He graduated from Waterloo High School in 1956 and joined the United States Army, where he learned the telecommunications field. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he began his career with GTE and remained there until his retirement in 1994. He stayed busy his entire life working various part time jobs from his youth to well beyond retirement age. In addition, Ernest was extremely civic minded and volunteered his time with the city of Belleville and Waterloo fire departments, The Waterloo Firemen's Park Board and he served on the St. Paul's Lutheran Church council. Ernest married the love of his life Christine Ann Przybylski on June 02, 1962, and they enjoyed a long happy marriage until her passing in May 2011. Ernest and Christine loved spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They enjoyed the winter months traveling to Arizona for several years during retirement.
Ernest is survived by his three children and their families, Son Jeffrey (Mary) McBride, daughter Jean (Jai) Reneau and son Patrick McBride. Grandchildren: Erin (Jason) Hensler, Kevin (Kayla) McBride, Theresa (Ryan) Fryjoff, Ryan McBride, Nicholas (Aimee) Hubacher, Mark Wolff, Christopher McBride, Shawn McBride, and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother Esther and stepfather George Kucera and father Ernest and stepmother Florence McBride, his brothers Jack and George McBride.
A funeral service for Ernest will be held at 12:30pm on Friday, March 31, 2023, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Pastor Tim Knipfer presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:30am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Washington Cemetery in the town of Portland.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
