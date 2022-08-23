Oconomowoc, WI - Erline M. Humphrey, 91, of Oconomowoc, formerly of Ixonia, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Shorehaven, in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Dr. Martin Luther Church in Oconomowoc with Rev. Clare Sedlacek and Chaplain Nick Slater officiating. A gathering of friends and relatives will be at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at LaBelle Cemetery in Oconomowoc.
Memorials may be directed to Dr. Martin Luther Church, Shorehaven Chapel in Oconomowoc, AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, Tricia's Troops, or the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Erline Mae Humphrey was born on January 31, 1931, in Watertown, Wisconsin, daughter of John and Alma (nee Raatz) Schliewe Jr. On February 19, 1949, she married John C. Humphrey at his parent's home in Ixonia.
Erline worked as the custodian for Dr. Martin Luther Church for 20 years. She was a Sunday School teacher and part of Seasoned Lutherans at church. Later in life, she enjoyed activities at Shorehaven, such as bingo, chimes, ceramics, and crafting. She also enjoyed to read, do word searches and crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Erline enjoyed her involvement with the Service League at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc, and membership with the Oconomowoc VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post #2260.
Survivors include her daughters; Janice Humphrey of Johnson Creek, Vickie (Douglas) Rupp of Waukesha; daughter-in-law, Cathy Humphrey of Florida; 7 grandchildren, Genesis (Calvin) Mickel, Ranae Anderson, Adriel Humphrey, Faith (Stephen) Hill, Samara (Michael) Jones, Melissa Carey, Shelley (Jason) Pantzlaff; 9 great-grandchildren, Steven, Jordan, Tristan and Jacob Anderson, Andy and Spencer Hill, Adrielle Mickel, Lucas and Natalie Pantzlaff, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Erline was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Humphrey, parents; sons, Dale (Kathi) Humphrey; Dennis Humphrey; grandson-in-law, Dan Anderson; sister Lois (Donald) Strader, brother Roger in infancy; sister-in-law, Charlotte Humphrey and brother-in-law, Marvin (Wilma) Humphrey.
