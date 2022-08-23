Erline M. Humphrey
Buy Now

January 31, 1931 - August 20, 2022

Oconomowoc, WI - Erline M. Humphrey, 91, of Oconomowoc, formerly of Ixonia, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Shorehaven, in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.

To plant a tree in memory of Erline Humphrey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.