Eric Michael Rudel

Sun Prairie, WI - Eric Rudel left his earth-side party and headed for the stairway to heaven on May 19th at the age of 55.
He was born on March 18th 1968 and has been the life of the party since. It wouldn't make sense for this obituary to be serious so it won't be.
He was a guy who loved having a good time and often got into mischief, keeping the Sauk County authorities on.their.toes. He was a passionate chef and cooked in many of Madison's well-known kitchens including the Concourse on the Square, The Edgewater Hotel, Cavannaugh's Esquire Club and the Monona Terrace.
His laugh was so contagious, you couldn't help but join him, even if it was at your own expense. He never missed an opportunity to crack a cold one or a joke too soon. He loved a good beer tent, live music and was Iron Maiden's biggest fan. He was the King of Selfies and would snap them on any camera he'd get his hands on.
He'll be joining the party in skies with his mother, Kathryn Rudel, father Francis (Mickey) Rudel, Aunt Susan Williams and maternal Grandparents Harriet & Peter Holmes.
Keeping the party going down here is/are his son Stefan (Kasey) Rudel, his grandson Jaxon, his sister Lisa Luckasson (Rudel), brother Robert Rudel, nieces Sara & Hannah Luckasson, Jessica Bordeaux, nephew Alex (Jackie) Rudel, cousins Peter Williams & Cindy Ellis, Ann Rudel, close family friend Peg Johnson, many other life-long friends and, of course, his cat Bob.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at UW Hospital- TLC unit.
Rock in Peace Eric. You'll be missed by many.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
