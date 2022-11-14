Watertown, WI - Eric M. Zabel, 36, of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 11, 2022 at his home.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.
Eric Michael Zabel was born May 22, 1986, son of Daniel and Jane (nee Arndt) Zabel. He was a 2004 graduate of Watertown High School. On October 24, 2020, Eric married the former Rebecca Higgins. Eric worked at Martin Motors and Wisconsin Scrub and Sweep. Working with his "Uncle Dave" (Dave Crupi) at Q To Go showed off his culinary skills, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Eric enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles. He was a hard worker and family was important to him. Eric was a member of ABATE Wisconsin and a former drum player for the Watertown Municipal Band. Most of all, Eric loved spending time with his family.
Eric is survived by his wife, Becky; children, Eliza and Penelope and their mother, Erin Lynch; Felix Zabel; parents, Daniel and Jane Zabel; brother, John Zabel; mother-in-law, Bonnie Higgins; siblings-in-law, Carrie Higgins, Robert (Janell Libick) Higgins, Michael (Nicole) Higgins, Jacob (Crystal) Higgins, and Daniel (Brenda) Higgins; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Eric is preceded in death by his sister, Sara Ebbott; father-in-law, Joseph Higgins; sister-in-law, Shawn Higgins.
