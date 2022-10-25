Enrique R. "Henry" Lopez

Watertown, WI - Enrique "Henry" R. Lopez, age 87, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Father Michael Wanta officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at the St. Henry's Catholic Cemetery. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Enrique "Henry" Ramirez Lopez was born on September 20, 1935, to Alejandro & Maria (nee Ramirez) Lopez Sr. in Sabinal, Texas. On January 28, 1961, he was united in marriage to the former Patricia Imig. Henry and Patricia enjoyed 55 years of marriage together, until her passing on November 15, 2016. Henry retired as a welder from Volvo Construction Equipment and then Quality Fabrications. He was dedicated to his craft and was a caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Most of all, Henry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed working on home projects, dancing and playing cards.
Henry is survived by daughters, Theresa (Paul Cuello) Lopez of Chicago, IL, Sherri Lopez of Chicago, IL, and Carri (Randy) Lopez-Mulvaney of Watertown; grandson, Connor Mulvaney; brother, Alejandro (Joyce) Lopez Jr., sister-in-laws Paula Hibner and Jean Schneider, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Frances Krueger, sister-in-law Joanne Hensler, brothers-in-law Glenn Hibner, Ronnie Hensler and Thomas Imig.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Rainbow Hospice, especially Jill Breitzman, for the wonderful care they provided to Henry and his family.
To plant a tree in memory of Enrique Lopez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.