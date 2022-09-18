Emily Ann (Beck) Pantely

Johnson Creek, WI - EMILY A. PANTELY age 82 of Johnson Creek, passed away on Wednesday September 14, 2022, at The View in Johnson Creek. She was born on June 22, 1940, in Milwaukee to Lester and Rosella (Ellenbecker) Beck. She married Joseph Pantely on April 4, 1959. He preceded her in death on May 15, 2012. Emily was an active member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek, she was a member of the Women of the ELCA, led many women's Bible studies and attended many conventions. She sang in the church choir, taught Sunday school and Bible school, and served at many church functions. She enjoyed her vegetable and flower gardens, enjoyed canning, quilting, crafts and spending time with her family.
She will be deeply missed by her family, children, Cherie (Randy) Trimborn of
Johnson Creek, Carie (Dave) Valek of Rock Springs, Joseph (Jean) Pantely Jr. of Beaver Dam. Grandchildren, Tamra Buglass (Friend Matt Rupnow), Reggie (Kimberly) Trimborn, Corey Pieper, step grandchild, Nick Kraemer. Great grandchildren, Taylor and Tori Buglass, Hayden Trimborn, step great grandchildren, Hailey, Amelia, Olivia, and Sawyer Kraemer. Her sister Ellen (Joseph) Griswold of Waukesha, in-laws, Dr. George (Sharon) Pantely of OR, Vivian Howard of Watertown, Bill (Debra) Pantely of UT, David Krahn of Crandon. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends. She is preceded by her parents, her husband Joseph, sisters Sandra (Ken) Blaedow, Jane Krahn and brother-in-law Mike Howard.
Private family services will be held with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery in Johnson Creek.
Those wishing to send memorials may direct them to St. John's Lutheran Church Women's Group.