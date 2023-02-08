Emil A. Ewald

August 19, 1927 - January 10, 2023

Naples, FL - On Tuesday January 10, 2023 Emil A. Ewald passed to Eternal Life peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida. Emil was born August 19th, 1927 in Milwaukee to his parents Emil and Emma Ewald. Emil was preceded in death by his brother Lester (Florence) Ewald and sister Evelyn (Walter) Risch.

To plant a tree in memory of Emil Ewald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.