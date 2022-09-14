Elsie Gnewuch

Oconomowoc, WI - Elsie Mae (Schuenke) Gnewuch of Oconomowoc went home to a clear mind and healthy body, praising her Savior, Jesus on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at age 88.
Elsie was born to Henry and Erna (Staude) Schuenke on September 14, 1933, in Johnson Creek, WI. She was baptized into Christ on September 29, 1933 and confirmed her faith on March 30, 1947 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin.
Elsie married the love of her life, Carl Gnewuch, on September 16, 1950, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek. They went on to have six children, John, Tom, Cindy, Steve, Paul, and Kim.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Elsie also loved feeding people and making them feel like welcome guests to her home. No one ever left her home feeling hungry. Because of her gift of hospitality, Elsie delivered Meals on Wheels for several years. Because she enjoyed spending time with people, you'd often find her playing cards with friends and dancing with her husband of 58 years, Carl. She also served on the corporate board of Shorehaven. A long time member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc, Elsie held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with her children and grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the hardworking staff at Shorehaven and Legacy Hospice who provided loving care to Elsie for over eight years.
Elsie is preceded in death by her parents, loving husband of 58 years, Carl, all of her siblings, Henry Schuenke, Alice Freson, Jim Schuenke, Mary Anne Cloute, and Diane Trimborn, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
She is survived by her children, John (Pamela) Gnewuch, Thomas (Laura) Gnewuch, Cindy (Daniel) Smallish, Steven (Louise) Gnewuch, Paul (Jessica) Gnewuch, and Kim Gnewuch, 13 grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sep 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc with Rev. Daniel Schmidt officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the church.