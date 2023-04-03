Watertown, WI - Elmer E. Pitterle, 94, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Sunset Ridge in Jefferson.
A Memorial Mass will be on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church with Fr. Vincent Brewer officiating. Burial with military honors by American Legion Post #189 will follow at the parish cemetery. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Agrace Hospice Care or to the church.
Elmer Edward Pitterle was born on October 24, 1928 to Edward and Anna (Frodl) Pitterle in Watertown. On April 11, 1953 he married Jeanette Girouex in New Vienna, IA.
Elmer worked as an industrial engineer at Crepaco in Lake Mills for many years. After that he worked in maintenance at the Watertown High School.
He was a member of the Knights Of Columbus, and local American Legion. He had served in the United States Army. Elmer liked to travel with his wife locally and abroad, enjoyed bowling, and volunteering at the food pantry. He enjoyed doing household projects and caring for his grandchildren.
Elmer is survived by his wife, Jeanette Pitterle; three sons: Michael (Brenda) Pitterle of Verona, David (Karen) Pitterle of Waukesha, James (Paula) Pitterle of Shakopee, MN; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Margaret (Tom) Murrow and Ruth Pitterle.