Elizabeth J. (Goddard) "Betty" Buelow

January 15, 1926 - November 12, 2022
Jefferson, WI - Elizabeth Josephine "Betty Jo" Buelow, age 96 passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Sylvan Crossing in Jefferson.
January 15, 1926 - November 12, 2022
Jefferson, WI - Elizabeth Josephine "Betty Jo" Buelow, age 96 passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Sylvan Crossing in Jefferson.
She was born on January 15, 1926 to William Stoddard, D.O. and Jessie (Arzberger) Stoddard, R.N. Betty grew up in Helenville on her grandfather's (Carl Arzberger) farm. She attended Washington School, Helenville State Graded School and Jefferson High School graduating in 1943. Betty married Donald Buelow on March 20, 1946 at Immanuel United Methodist Church and celebrated 59 1/2 years together.
Betty was employed as a switchboard operator at Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company, at Borg Fabrics office and at Countryside Home as a clerk/typist. She served her community as a member of the VFW Endl-Gruennert CMH Post 3589 Auxiliary by serving six years as Secretary and one year as President; delivered Meals on Wheels for thirteen years and as a volunteer driver for FISH for over eight years. She was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church since marriage. She served on the Altar Guild, sang in the choir and with a women's "Ceaseless Praise" group. She was a member of Mary-Martha Circle which included helping with many social events at church.
She is survived by her daughter, Gail (Pete) Nevins of Jefferson and son Gary (Margie) Buelow of Fond du Lac, WI; grandchildren Kourtney Buelow of Barstow, FL, Jason (Kim) Buelow of Charlotte, NC, Glenn (Gina) Buelow of Fond du Lac, WI, Aaron (Brandie Rae Kadota) Buelow of Chicago, IL, Kevin (Julie) Buelow of Fond du Lac, WI, Jaimie (Jason Cramer) Nevins of Raleigh, NC, Lindsay (Bryan) Poredos of Jefferson; great-grandchildren Kaitlyn Allen, Alyssa Buelow, Madeline Buelow, Morgan Buelow, Logan Buelow, Bella Buelow, Landon Buelow, Abigail Buelow, Allie Buelow, Jackson Buelow and Sadie Poredos; nieces Barbara Gruennert of Golden, CO and Sandra (Lance) Messmer of Indianapolis, IN.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, son Greg Buelow and brother William Goddard.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Jefferson. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow in the Rock River Cemetery in Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or Rainbow Hospice. The family would like to especially thank the staff of Rainbow Hospice and Sylvan Crossing for the special care they gave Betty for the past three years.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.