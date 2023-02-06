Elizabeth A. (Neff) Ivie
September 4, 1929 - February 5, 2023

Oconomowoc, WI - Elizabeth A. Ivie, 93, of Oconomowoc, formerly of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.

