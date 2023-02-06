Elizabeth A. (Neff) Ivie

Oconomowoc, WI - Elizabeth A. Ivie, 93, of Oconomowoc, formerly of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Vincent Brewer officiating. A Rosary service will begin at 10:30 a.m. No visitation will be held. Burial will be at the parish cemetery at a later date. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church or the Watertown Humane Society. Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Elizabeth Ann Neff was born on September 4, 1929, to Albert and Ida (Braun) Neff in the Town of Ixonia. On July 31, 1965, she married Virgil Ivie, Jr. at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Oconomowoc.
Elizabeth had a deep devotion to her Catholic faith and family. She was an exceptional cook and enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. Elizabeth loved animals, especially dogs. She had worked at the former Beverly Terrace in Watertown.
She is survived by her three children: Lori Loma of Shawano, Teri (Kent) McAlister of Mt. Juliet, TN, Virgil (Jeanette) Ivie of Watertown; three grandchildren: Lauren Loma, Katelyn Ivie, McClain Ivie; one sister, Helen (Rich) O'Keefe of Watertown; two sisters-in-law: Ruth Neff of Verona, Betty Neff of Oconomowoc.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sisters: Ida (Bob) Miller, Mary Gahlman, Josephine (Dean) Thiele; four brothers: Alois (Diane) Neff, Albert (Julie) Neff, Jr., Joseph Neff, Bernard Neff.
To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Ivie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.