March 28, 1933 - May 20, 2023

Lake Mills, WI - Elisabeth Elfriede (Herbert) Kunzke died on May 20, 2023, at the age of 90. She was born on March 28, 1933, the ninth of eleven children in Nurnburg, Germany. She married Hans Joachim Kunzke in 1955. Hans was a decorated German army veteran who served in the German army, including the Afrikakorps under General Rommel. Son Peter was born in 1956 and their daughter Katja was born in 1957. The family left Germany and immigrated to Southern California in 1960, arriving by boat in the Port of New York. The move to California was for Hans to work in the aerospace industry. Upon arrival in California, no one in the family spoke English. Li taught herself English by looking at the Spiegel catalogue. Peter and Katja learned English from the kids in the neighborhood. In 1977, Li and Hans moved to Lake Mills, Wisconsin for Hans's new engineering job. Li made many wonderful friends in Lake Mills and hosted countless tea parties and cocktail hours, but never became accustomed to Wisconsin winters or driving in the snow.

