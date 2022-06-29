Watertown, WI - Elaine W. Kirst, 93, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Heritage Homes in Watertown.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 3:00 p.m, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown, with Rev. Michael Jensen. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Elaine Winifred Brown was born on February 15, 1929, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Earl and Winifred (nee Collier) Brown. She attended Madison Central High School. She married Professor Eugene Kirst, on August 5, 1949, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Madison. They raised their five children together; Laurie (David) Fronk of Hartland, Wisconsin, Tim (Paula) Kirst of Park City, Utah, Rick (Patti Goldman) Kirst of Rapid City South Dakota, Jenny (Darren Ezell) Kirst of Watertown, Wisconsin. She was delighted to be the grandmother of her 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Elaine furthered her education at UW Madison, UCLA, and Grinnell College. Later in life, she attended MATC to become an LPN. She had such a love for music and shared her talents by educating others with piano, voice and violin lessons. She was a part of the Watertown Chamber Violin Orchestra, Watertown Players, Euterpe Singers, Vesper Singers, and the Lutheran Chorale Singers. It brought her so much pleasure to relax and read books, take part in Book Clubs, playing Bridge card games, and cross stitching. Elaine was an active lady, always up for a camping trip, traveling, full of life, and a beloved friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 siblings, and son-in-law Mike Knope.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Heritage Homes Assisted Living, with a memo listing "staff appreciation."
To plant a tree in memory of Elaine Kirst as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.