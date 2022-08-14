March 9, 1934 - August 11, 2022
Watertown, WI - Elaine T. Hassler, 88 of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Sunset Ridge in Johnson Creek.
Elaine was born at home on the family farm in Peterstown, Illinois on March 9, 1934, daughter to Leo and Julia Sondgeroth. She married Donald Hassler in 1953 and started a family in Earlville, IL. They moved to Wisconsin and settled on a small farm near Johnson Creek where they raised seven independent, successful, adventurous children. Elaine was also a mother figure to many children that passed through the home, there was always room for another child. Elaine had many jobs during her life, working together with her husband Don, to make ends meet. They created a safe and happy home for their children.
Like her husband Don, she will be remembered for her wit and sense of humor, which was passed on to their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed at Sunset Ridge for her jokes and entertaining the residents and staff, it will be a duller place without her. Elaine is also known for remembering to call her many relatives to offer birthday greetings.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Donald, oldest son Dennis, and granddaughter Olivia. She is survived by two of her eleven siblings, Sister Dorothea, Jackson MS, and Paul (Yvonne) Sondgeroth in Mendota, IL, and She is survived by six children, Dave (Barb) Hassler, Jim (Marilyn) Hassler, Julie (Steve) Saniter, Perry Hassler, Penny (Tim) Hargraves, and Stewart (Dee) Hassler. Elaine has 12 grandchildren, Sol Hassler, Eli (Abby) Hassler, Serenity Hassler, Rebecca (Sam) Fleetwood, Noah (Marina) Hassler, Stephanie Saniter, Natalie Saniter (Ethan Muniz), Courtney Saniter (Mike Ruess), Molly Hassler, Brittney Hargraves, Shannon (Jim) Streich, Dillon Hassler, and 11 great grandchildren, Preston, Alexander, Nazareth, Dutch, Annabelle, Hudson, Naomi, Oliver, Max, Sydney, and Colter.
We would like to thank her wonderful caregivers at Sunset Ridge and Rainbow Hospice for all of their love and support.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 19, 2022, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church of Watertown with Fr. Michael Wanta presiding.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Rainbow Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Rainbow Hospice Care.

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home of Watertown is caring for the family.
