Eileen I. (Christian) Maas

Watertown, WI - Eileen I. Maas, 88, of Watertown, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Marquardt Health Center.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lebanon with Rev. Douglas Bergelin officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Eileen Isabelle Christian was born September 18, 1933, in Watertown, daughter of Clarence and Ida (nee Rupnow) Christian. She graduated from Watertown High School. Eileen married Wallace "Wally" Maas on June 13, 1953, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon. Together, they owned and operated Wally's Sportsman Bar for over 50 years. Eileen was an active member of her church. She was known as a people person. She enjoyed taking pictures and cooking.
Eileen is survived by children, Gregory Maas of Santa Clarita, CA; Renee Maas of Watertown; Orie Ann (Brian Kobow) of Watertown; sister-in-law, Yvonne (Arnie) Weisensel; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Eileen is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister Shirley Tessmann.
To plant a tree in memory of Eileen Maas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.