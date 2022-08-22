Eileen I. (Christian) Maas
Buy Now

September 18, 1933 - August 21, 2022

Watertown, WI - Eileen I. Maas, 88, of Watertown, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Marquardt Health Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Eileen Maas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.