Eileen H. (Holz) Jaeger

March 8, 1964 - November 15, 2022
Watertown, WI - Eileen H.Jaeger, 58, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Brett Brauer officiating.Relatives and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.Burial will follow at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown.Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Trinity Lutheran Church or to breast cancer research.Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made atwww.hafemeisterfh.com.
Eileen Helen Holz was born on March 8, 1964 in Watertown to Walter and Frances (Koehler) Holz.She graduated from Hustisford High School in 1982 and continued her education at MATC where she earned an associate degree in nursing.On January 7, 1995, she married JohnJaegerat Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown.
Eileen worked at Marquardt Memorial Manor in Watertown for 20 years.She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown.Eileen was a member of the Lebanon Band for 30 years as an alto sax player.She was also a member of the Lebanon EMS and American Legion Auxiliary Post #189.Eileen was a rabbit leader for the Lebanon Luckies Club for 4 years.She had a passion for photography and was entered into numerous contests at the Dodge County Fair over the years.
Eileen is survived by her husband, JohnJaegerof Watertown; son, KyleJaegerof Watertown; her parents, Walter and Frances Holz of Hustisford; siblings:Rosanne (Frank) Adkins of Boscobel, Duane (Joy) Holz of Oconomowoc, Marie (Sheldon) Stangler of Watertown, Gail (Mark) Justman of Mayville, Grace Hacker of Watertown, Sharon (Tom) Filter of Abrams, Bryan Holz of Hustisford, Dennis Holz of Juneau; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Russel Hacker; sister-in-law, Darlene Holz; nephew, Jessie Adkins in infancy.
