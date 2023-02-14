Edith L. (Liebe) Wandersee

Watertown, WI - Edith L. Wandersee, 86, of Watertown, passed away, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Marquardt Health Center.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Hafemeister Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jane Gehler officiating. Family and friends may visit at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Edith L. Liebe was born on April 10, 1936, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Stanley and Marie Liebe. On November 12, 1953, Edith married Harold Wandersee in Texas. She loved arts, crafts, ceramics, and woodworking. Edith was a member of VFW Post 3709. She enjoyed playing the lottery.
Edith is survived by five children; Bill (Linda) Wandersee, Wyatt (Cathy) Wandersee, Ralph (Karen) Wandersee and John (Julie) Wandersee all of Watertown and Andy (Sherri) Wandersee of Neshkoro, seven grandchildren; Angie, Mark, Christopher, Ethan, Jennifer, Hope and Noah Wandersee, three great-grandchildren; Kalianna, Emma and Kash; siblings, Marge, Lucielle, Jerry, and Ray; as well as nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Edith is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Wandersee on July 14, 2017; parents, Stanley and Marie Liebe; siblings, Bill, Izabelle, Norman, Bob, Dick, Betty, and Len.
