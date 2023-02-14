Edith L. (Liebe) Wandersee
April 10, 1936 - February 11, 2023

Watertown, WI - Edith L. Wandersee, 86, of Watertown, passed away, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Marquardt Health Center.

