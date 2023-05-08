Duane R. Raatz

September 30, 1932 - May 6, 2023
Watertown, WI - Duane Roger Raatz, 90, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Lake Mills Health Services.
Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm followed by military honors by American Legion Post #189.
Innichement will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia at a later date. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the Watertown Humane Society. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Duane Roger Raatz was born on September 30, 1932, to Erwin and Bernice (nee Schultz) Raatz in Lake Mills. He attended Atzalan Elementary School and graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1950. After graduation, he served in the United States Army. Duane married the former Beverly Lawrie on January 14, 1956, and together raised five children.
Duane's career began as a milk hauler and later drove truck for Jones Livestock. Later in his career, Duane was hired by Provimi Veal where he drove semi for 30 + years as a dedicated employee. He ended his career working for Esmilco Inc. at age 82. Throughout his career of driving semi, Duane has logged in over 6 million miles!
For enjoyment, Duane enjoyed Indy Car Racing, NASCAR, and was an avid WI sports fan. He also liked playing cards, listening to polka and country western music. As a couple, Duane and Beverly enjoyed traveling to visit family and tried their luck at various casinos. He was a member of the Plattdeutscher of Watertown. When Duane was not on the road, you may have seen him eating breakfast at his favorite diners like Zwieg's, The Chalet, Pine Cone or Rose Garden.
He is survived by his children,: Marlene Olson, Linda Armendariz, Gary Raatz, Joey (Jean) Raatz, and Carol (Robert) Krajewski; grandchildren, Kelly (Adam) Magritz, Jessica Raatz, Andrew Olson (fiance Cynthia), Jonathan (Ashley)Raatz, Hunter Raatz, and Brianna Raatz; great-grandson, Cameron Magritz; brother-in-law, Ralph (Phyllis) Lawrie; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Duane was preceded in death by his wife, parents; and brother Gerald (Victoria) Raatz.
The family would like to thank the staff at The View in Johnson Creek and Rainbow Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Duane.
BREAKER...BREAKER ONE-NINE
To all my family, friends, and acquaintances, thanks for all the times we spent together and memories we've created.
I'll meet you all again at mile marker HEAVEN.
Bulldog out.
