Douglas Schmitt

Watertown, WI - Douglas "Doug" Schmitt, 78, passed away at home on Sunday, December 18, 2022 after a long battle with lung cancer.
Doug was born and raised in Mandan, North Dakota. He graduated from Mandan High School and joined the Air Force in 1962 at the age of 17. He completed basic training at Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado. He was stationed in Bittburg, Germany for three years with temporary duty in Tripoli, Libya for six months. He was a weapons mechanic loading bombs, rockets, and ammunition on aircraft, as well as doing maintenance on the aircraft.
After getting out of the Air Force, he went to Spartan School of Aeronautics and got an Airframe and Powerplant license. He went to work for Northwest Airlines in Minneapolis and worked there for 35 years, starting out as a mechanic and winding up as a Parts and Material Inspector.
While working at Northwest Airlines, he met Donna Guse. They were married in November 1973 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Minneapolis and recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary.
Doug retired from Northwest Airlines in 2002. They moved from Bloomington, MN to Watertown, WI in November 2002, because Donna was from Watertown and had family in the area.
Doug enjoyed doing things with his hands. He loved woodworking, and built tables, cabinets, dressers, whatever, usually out of walnut or cherry wood. He built much of the furniture that was in their home. He would also do projects for friends and neighbors.
He also enjoyed gardening and grew a variety of vegetables, as well as maintaining a few apple and pear trees.
One of his hobbies was ham radio, and he was a member of Watertown Amateur Radio Club. He found it interesting to be able to talk to people around the world.
Doug was very supportive of his wife's work with dogs, helping to load the van with dog equipment whenever she was going to a competition, building special training equipment, and taking videos when needed for her assistance dog work. He always helped care for the dogs and enjoyed their companionship.
Doug is survived by his wife, Donna; two brothers-in-law, John (Carolyn) Guse and Jeffrey (Paula) Guse; one sister-in-law, Joan Guse; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Flora Schmitt; and one brother-in-law, James Guse.
Doug was a kind, gentle man, always willing to help anyone. It was a privilege to have had him in our lives.
Doug's wishes were that no services be held. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com. Memorials may be given to Charge Against Cancer Fund at the University of Wisconsin Foundation website at https://secure.supportuw.org/give/
To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Schmitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.