Douglas C. "Doug" Schefft

February 13, 1958 - November 16, 2022
Watertown, WI - Douglas C. Schefft, 64 of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital of Madison.
Doug was born February 13, 1958, in Milwaukee, the son of Charles E. and Jean H. (Hartshorn) Schefft. He attended Washington High School, graduating in 1976, and he went on to earn his BS, and M.S., LPC through UW-Milwaukee. On May 15, 2004, Doug married Kristine Thomas at Ebenezer Moravian Church in Watertown. Doug was a long-time member of Ebenezer Moravian Church and served in many capacities, including church elder. He worked as a counselor for over 40 years, starting at Bethesda Lutheran Homes in Watertown and later with Church Health Services in Beaver Dam. In his free time, Doug enjoyed collecting anything Beatles, whether it was records, tapes, books, articles, or pictures. He also cherished items that had been passed down through his family, particularly a 1941 Pontiac that belonged to his grandfather and then his father. Doug truly had a heart of service for others and took care of everyone around him. He was dedicated to his family, and his grandchildren were the light of his life. Doug was a special man who will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.
Doug is survived by: his wife Kristine Schefft; step-children Stephen (Julie) Thomas, Kathleen (Bobby) Bostelmann, and Quinn (Maria) Thomas; grandchildren Maggie, Lucy, Paul, Caroline and Eleanor; brother Karl Schefft; nieces Al and Lizzy; nephews Charlie, Alex, and Jack; and sister-in-law Melanie Schefft. Doug is also survived by a number of other relatives and many friends.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents, brother Bruce Schefft, and sister-in-law Kate Schefft.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Ebenezer Moravian Church of Watertown with Rev. Katie Van Der Linden presiding. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Church Health Services or to Ebenezer Moravian Church for their Camp Scholarship Fund would be appreciated by the family.
The Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home of Watertown is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com
