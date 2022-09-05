Watertown, WI - Dorothy N. Haubenschild, 97, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Marquardt Park Terrace in Watertown.
Dorothy was born on November 2, 1924, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Paul and Clara (Schlei) Lemke. Dorothy married Victor Haubenschild on February 10, 1943 in Waukesha, and the couple enjoyed 57 years of marriage before his passing in 2000. She was a member of St. Henry's Catholic Church for many years. She worked for Schweiger Industries for over 30 years, and then worked with her husband at Vic's Auto Parts. In her free time she loved to bake, she was even known as the Cookie Queen at Rivermill apartments. She enjoyed working on word searches, knitting and belonged to the "Caring Crafters" where they would knit dish cloths and chemo cancer hats. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Dorothy is survived by her brother Melvin (Betty) Lemke, nieces: Janet (Allen) Thurow, Debra (David) Tway, Polly (Clarence) Wenham, Nancy Buazard, and her dear friend Ruth (Dan) Keeser. She is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Norman and Kenneth.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home with Fr. Vince Brewer presiding. Visitation will take place from 10:00AM until the time of service. A private burial will take place later in the day at St. Isadore Cemetery in Juneau.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Park Terrace and Marquardt Hospice, especially Lolly, for their care and compassion given to Dorothy for many years.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Haubenschild as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.