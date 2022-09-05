Dorothy N. Haubenschild
Buy Now

November 2, 1924 - September 2, 2022

Watertown, WI - Dorothy N. Haubenschild, 97, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Marquardt Park Terrace in Watertown.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Haubenschild as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.