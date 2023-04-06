May 27, 1939 - April 5, 2023
Watertown, WI - Doris I. Timmer ,83, of Watertown was called home to be with her Savior on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Marquardt Memorial Manor of Watertown with her family by her side.
Doris was born on May 27, 1939, in Belvidere, Illinois, the daughter of George and Helen (Scherer) Holz of Marengo, Illinois. She graduated from Marengo Community High School in 1957. She earned her Associates in Arts degree from Concordia University - St. Paul, MN in 1959; Bachelor of Arts degree from Regis University - Denver, CO in 1984; and Deaconess certification plus Master of Arts degree from Concordia University in River Forest, IL in 1992.
Doris was married to Delman Wilaby from 1960-1981 and the couple had one son, Kevin. On April 5, 1997, she married Rev. William Timmer in Watertown. Doris taught in parochial schools at St. John-Immanuel Lutheran School - Roselle (Rodenburg), IL and Zion Lutheran School in Marengo, IL. She served as Deaconess Intern at Bethesda Lutheran Homes and Services in Watertown in 1991-92. Upon completion of her Deaconess training, she served at Bethesda Lutheran Homes and Services in 1992-1993; Good Shepherd Lutheran Home of the West in Littleton, CO in 1994-1995. She returned to Bethesda in 1996, serving as Deaconess until her retirement in 2004. Doris enjoyed volunteering at Bethesda and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and School.
Doris is survived by: her son Kevin (Stephanie) Wilaby; grandchildren Brittany (Ian) Thormodson, Michaela (fiancé Donovan Harper) Wilaby and Tyler (Mady) Wilaby; great-grandson Eliot Thormodson; brother Kenneth (Carol) Holz; niece Jennifer (Mark) Gassman; and nephew Duane (Judy) Holz. Doris is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Watertown with Rev. Tegtmeier officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Doris will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to AbleLight (Formerly Bethesda Lutheran Homes), Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and School, or Zion Lutheran Church and School in Marengo, Illinois.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.
