July 5, 1929 - March 24, 2023

New Raymer, CO - Doris Ann Webster was born July 05, 1929 at West Bend Wisconsin, the daughter of Wayne R. and Helen A. (nee Strasburg) Webster. She attended McLane Grade and the West Bend High School. She completed her Senior at the Beaver Dam, Wisconsin High School. She married George Earl Williams on June 30, 1951, at the family home Juneau, Wisconsin. Shortly after that they moved to Colorado.

