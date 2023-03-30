New Raymer, CO - Doris Ann Webster was born July 05, 1929 at West Bend Wisconsin, the daughter of Wayne R. and Helen A. (nee Strasburg) Webster. She attended McLane Grade and the West Bend High School. She completed her Senior at the Beaver Dam, Wisconsin High School. She married George Earl Williams on June 30, 1951, at the family home Juneau, Wisconsin. Shortly after that they moved to Colorado.
Doris is survived by a brother and sister-in-law Robert W. and Beverly (nee Noffz) Webster, Watertown, WI.; a sister and brother-in-law Raymond and Mary, (nee Webster) Abitz, Juneau, WI.; cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband George E. Williams, (1968) son Lane G. Williams (2017) and grandson Orrin D. Williams (2013), parents Wayne R and Helen A (nee Strasburg) Webster (1975), a sister Jean E. (Webster) Davis (2000). Davis and a niece Sharon Rae Webster (1961) and a very good friend Thomas Dale Green (2021).
Living in Colorado Doris took up hunting bottles and became interested in archaeology of Northeastern Colorado. She served twelve years on the school board of the Prairie School District. She was appointed as a Commissioner in the Air Quality Control Commission. Doris held the office of County Council Person, at large serving eight years. In 1994 she was named Cattle Women of the year, and was involved with the By Way project, which encompassed the counties of Weld, Logan and Morgan. She was also involved in the Pawnee Buttes Project Weld County Livestock Association, Weld County Cattle Women, Homemakers Guild, and Appaloosa Horse Club.
