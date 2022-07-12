Watertown, WI - Doris A. Ehnert, 88, of Watertown passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the Watertown Regional Medical Center surrounded by family.
Doris Adell Becker was born on August 20, 1933 in Sussex, WI to William P. and Mildred (Shaver) Becker. She attended the Sussex Grade School and graduated from Waukesha High School in 1951. For four years she worked on the secretarial staff of Waukesha High School.
Doris married Russell E. Ehnert on May 7, 1955 in Sussex, WI. They celebrated 67 years of marriage this year and worked together over the years to maintain a farm and home for their family. Doris was a member of First Congregational UCC and the Jefferson County Homemakers. She worked for many years as a poll worker in the Town of Watertown, as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Watertown Food Pantry, and as a visitor to homebound church members, neighbors and friends. Doris and Russ enjoyed traveling to a variety of new places, especially in Alaska and Colorado.
Doris is survived by her loving husband and faithful caregiver, Russell Ehnert, and their four children: Jean (Jeff) Nicholas, Larry Ehnert, Gary (Alice) Ehnert and Carol (John) Krzykowski. Doris absolutely loved being a grandparent to six grandchildren: Sean Matthews, Rebecca (Micah) Howard, William Ehnert, Jeremy (Carrie) Nicholas, James (Amber) Nicholas and John (Hayley) Nicholas. And nine great-grandchildren brought special smiles to Doris's face and heart: Lily, Tyler, Kason, Lia, Gwendolyn, Liam, Jade, Nora and Owen. Doris is also survived by 3 nieces, a nephew, several cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, William J. Becker and an infant grandson, Matthew.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11:00 am at First Congregational UCC Church, 120 Kuckkan Lane in Watertown with Rev. Stephen Welch officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to be given to First Congregational UCC Church of Watertown or to the Watertown Food Pantry. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at HafemeisterFH.com.