Donna Faye Kurschner

Watertown, WI - Donna Kurschner, beloved mother and friend, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was 83 years old.
Donna was born to Ralph and Beth Hanson on March 10, 1939 in Barron, WI where she later attended school. In 1956, she married Bob Kurschner on June 8, enjoying 25 years of marriage before his death in 1981. Donna was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Watertown, WI for nearly 50 years.
Donna's love for her Savior was reflected in every area of her life. Donna loved to take care of people and was known for her generous hospitality evidenced by the hundreds of MBA and MBBC students and family members who were given a meal or a bed as she opened her home. Her love of baking was not only enjoyed by family, but resulted in the opening of her beloved pie shop, The Upper Krust, which she owned with her daughter Sue and ran for 17 years. Donna was fascinated with maps and atlases and loved road trips in Wisconsin and wherever her family lived.
Donna faithfully attended sporting events, concerts, and programs that her children and even grandchildren were part of. She loved sending and receiving cards, and there were many recipients of notes of encouragement from her during difficult times in their lives.
A Bible verse that has meant a great deal to Donna in recent months is II Timothy 4:6-8, "I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day."
Donna was the proud mother of eight children: Kathryn (James) Lawson of LaValle, WI; Robert (Catherine) Kurschner of Absarokee, MT; Steven (Shelly) Kurschner of Livingston, MT; Daniel (Joy) Kurschner of Manitou Springs, CO; Susan Kurschner of Watertown, WI;Bruce (Michelle) Kurschner of Plainfield, IL; Chad (Emily) Kurschner of Bemidji, MN; and Beth (Paul) Rebert of Danville, Il; as well as 20 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren. Donna is also survived by her sister, Nancy Amundson, of Stillwater, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Beth Hanson, her brother, Louis Hanson, and her husband, Robert Kurschner.
A visitation will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Watertown, WI on Monday, October 24 from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM. The 11:00 AM funeral on Tuesday, October 25th will begin with a visitation at 10:00 immediately followed by the service. Donna will be laid to rest at Ebenezer Cemetery following the service. The funeral service is to be officiated by Pastor Bob Loggans and Pastor Paul Rebert.
Donations can be given to the schools that supported her so faithfully while she was raising her children: Calvary Baptist Christian and Maranatha Baptist Academy.
