Donna Faye Kurschner
Buy Now

March 10, 1939 - October 19, 2022

Watertown, WI - Donna Kurschner, beloved mother and friend, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was 83 years old.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Kurschner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.