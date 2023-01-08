Fort Atkinson, WI - Donald K. Davenport, 87, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at Reena Senior Living in Fort Atkinson.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at noon at Cook Funeral Chapel in Grayville, IL. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial with military honors will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Grayville, IL. Memorials can be mailed to Beverly Davenport at 737 Reena Ave. Apt. 316 Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cook Funeral Chapel are caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.HafemeisterFH.com, or www.cookfuneralchapel.com.
Donald Keith Davenport was born on July 9, 1935 to Dow and Edith (Basset) Davenport in Illinois. He graduated from Edwards County High School in Albion, IL. He served in the United States Air Force. On April 21, 1967 he married Beverly Sturm in Mount Vernon, IL. Don enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Don was a District Sales Manager for Moorman MFG Co. in Quincy, IL for several years. He then became an over the road driver for over 40 years.
He is survived by his wife Beverly J. Davenport of Fort Atkinson; daughter, Cathy (Billy) King of Albion, IL; son, Keith (Diane) Davenport of Watertown; brother, Richard D. (Lois) Davenport of McKinney, TX; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cindy Davenport; 1/2 sister Darlene Davenport.
