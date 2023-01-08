Donald K. Davenport
July 9, 1935 - January 6, 2023

Fort Atkinson, WI - Donald K. Davenport, 87, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at Reena Senior Living in Fort Atkinson.

