Donald J. Janzen

January 10, 1931 - May 7, 2023
Lake Mills, WI - Donald James Janzen, 92, Lake Mills (also known as Packa - the name given to him by his grandsons) passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at his home.
He was born in Chicago, IL, on January 10, 1931, to the late George and Evelyn (Sammons) Janzen.
He graduated from the Lane Technical High School in 1949 and later from Washburn Trade School in Chicago. After graduating he worked as an electrotyper manufacturing letterpress printing plates for the graphic arts industry at ABC Electrotype in Chicago.
In November 1951 Don was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and served in the Chemical Corps of the 4th Infantry Division Headquarters stationed in Frankfort, Germany as a Chemical Corps Staff Specialist instructing and demonstrating flame-throwers. He was honorably discharged in November 1953. Upon returning home he returned to working in the electrotyping industry until 1963.
In 1963 Don entered into the graphic arts division of sales. He remained in sales of graphic arts products (manufacture of adhesive coated papers, film, and foils) until retirement. Don enjoyed the field of sales tremendously and received many outstanding awards during this time. His colleagues always wondered how he could sell so much stock while watching cows graze in the fields nearby.
In 1959 he met the love of his life, Anita Louise Hartmann, while at Devil's Lake State Park in Wisconsin - Anita's cousins introduced them. They were married on July 22, 1961 in Chicago and moved to Arlington Heights, IL. In 1971 they moved to Lake Mills.
Don and Anita were married for 61 years and had two sons, James (Julie Fosdal) and John (Cindy Kennedy). Don's special love was for his two sons, his grandsons, Lance and Hunter, and his great grandchildren, Natalie and Noah. He enjoyed being with them and showing them different areas in Wisconsin and just spending time with them on Rock Lake swimming and boating. He is further survived by sisters-in-law, Geri and Sue (Michael Hagy); nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William and Herbert; sister, Georgianna Kazlun; brother-in-law, Jerry Kazlun; cousins and nephews.
Don's hobbies were woodworking and general construction. There wasn't a project that he couldn't complete - including a two-person tram that you could ride from the top of the hill at his home down to the pier and the lake below. He loved water-skiing, boating, camping and just sitting out on the lake in his pontoon boat. Almost daily Don could be seen out on the lake with his special "Rock Pile" family enjoying the water and the weather, and of course the water gun fights with the Rock Pile family.
OF course, we cannot forget the love for his antique cars - a 1930 Model A Ford Coupe with a rumble seat and a 1967 Ford Mustang convertible. He loved going on tours with the Madison Model A Club as well as jaunts on his own. His special love was to drive his Model A in the Town and Country Day parades.
Don was a member of the Lake Mills American Legion Post #67 and helped make the famous "sliders" for many years.
Don always said that he never met anyone he didn't like and that he tried to treat everyone equally. He truly was a man with a very soft spot in his heart for everyone. He had a great sense of humor - all his doctors, nurses, CNA's and everyone who knew him all had heard the fish and early June peas joke. He always had a joke or saying for everything. He will deeply be missed by family and friends and all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 346 West Pine Street, Lake Mills.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church ending at the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson, or the charity or organization of one's choice.
A special thanks to Dr. Milford and his staff, Rainbow Hospice and their staff, our wonderful neighbors and friends John Bill, Larry Clark, Tom Cianciolo, Jenny and Mike Adamczak, Vi Topel, Tony and Karlene Sillman, Mike and Carol Burow, our relatives, our "Rock Pile Family", our "Model A Family" and so many others. They all were there for us when we needed them.