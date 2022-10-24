Watertown, WI - Donald J. Drost, 88, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Prairie Ridge Hospital in Columbus.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church in Watertown with Rev. Dr. Young Tae Lee officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church or the Watertown Humane Society. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com
Donald John Drost was born on January 22, 1934 in Baraboo, WI to Joseph and Mildred (Hager). He was a 1952 graduate of Watertown High School. He served in the United States Navy for two years. On January 22, 1961 he married Yvonne M. Becker at the Watertown Moravian Church.
Don worked at Crepaco in Lake Mills for 45 years. He also tended bar at Chase's Bowl, Riverview, and the M&M Bar, all in Watertown. He was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge in Watertown. Don was a hard worker, and taking care of his family was very important to him. He also had a great sense of humor and loved animals.
In his younger years, he enjoyed playing baseball. He loved watching all of the Wisconsin sports teams, especially the Milwaukee Brewers. Don enjoyed regular trips to Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters, where he ordered "Don's Iced Mocha," a drink staff knew to prepare as soon as he walked in the door and even had saved in the register.
Don is survived by his children Valerie Uttech of Watertown, Deanna Drost of Oconomowoc, Heidi (Kendall Matthews) Drost of Scottsdale, AZ; two granddaughters; Kendell (Chris Rohr) Uttech and Sienna Grace Matthews; brother-in-law, Armin Genz; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Yvonne Drost, on October 7th, 2016, as well as his son in law, Mark Uttech, and his sister, Evelyn Genz.
"Come to me all who are weary and I will give you rest". - Matthew 11:28-30
