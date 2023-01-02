Donald Carl Braunschweig
August 29, 1944 - December 30, 2022

Woodland, WI - Donald Carl Braunschweig (Dangerous Donnie and Pa Donnie), age 78, entered into eternal glory in heaven as he was surrounded by his family at his home in Woodland, WI, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday, December 30th, 2022.