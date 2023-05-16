June 8, 1932 - December 14, 2022 Champaign/Urbana, IL - Donald (Butch) Klatt joined our Lord, having passed away on December 14, 2022 in Urbana, IL.
He was born on June 8,1932 in Clyman, WI. The son of Fred and Leona (Bartz) Klatt.
He grew up in Clyman, WI along with his sisters, Eunice and Judy.
He was preceded in death, by his beautiful wife, Betty A. Janikowski.
They raised six children, living in Watertown, Clyman and Byron WI until 1984. From Byron, they moved to the Phoenix, AZ area enjoying their pet sitting business.
They then moved to Rogers, AR in 2010 where he enjoyed feeding the deer who visited his yard daily.
In 2018, he moved to a Seniors only park in Scottsdale, AZ, making many new friends and enjoying activities such as his morning "coffee meetings" with his buddies, his discovery of ice cream waffles, watching the hummingbirds, playing BINGO and keeping an eye on the park, because he had the "best view" from his porch.
Don is survived by his sister, Judy Zubke; his children Reg (Kim) Klatt, Jeff (Jeane) Klatt, Theresa (Gil) Castaneda, Marsha (Lee) Werts, Lisa (Todd) Noorda and Donna (Scott) Kubis, 16 Grandchildren as well as many Great Grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Donald continued his charity by donating his body to science upon his passing.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 10, 2023 at The Clubhouse located at 1776 Independence Ave. Urbana, IL 61802. We will have a small lunch and gathering beginning at 1pm until the service at 3:00PM, officiated by Pastor Ed Goode of the Bridge Church.
