Don W. Kuehl

Lebanon, WI - Don Willard Kuehl, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 12 at Majestic Heights in Hartford, WI. Don was born on January 22, 1936, in Lebanon, WI to Armand and Adeline (Budewitz) Kuehl. He married Lucille Genz on September 1, 1962. They spent the next 60-plus years by each other's side.
Don served in the Army in Korea for two years. Don worked for 33 years for Eaton Corporation before retiring early. Don spent the next 20 years cash crop farming and at one point had over 1000 acres.
Don also had a passion for giving back. He was a member of the Lebanon Fire Department for over 60 years and was one of the first EMT's at Lebanon Fire Department where he helped organize many fundraisers to buy an ambulance and other lifesaving equipment. He also served on the Lebanon Sanitary District as treasurer for over 30 years and oversaw many improvements.
Don was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and served on many committees including church chairman, school board, and cemetery committee. He loved fishing and hosted many fish fry fundraisers for the early childhood center at St. Peter's. Through his passion for woodworking, he donated many items to help raise funds for various causes.
Don loved any reason to celebrate to bring his friends and family together. His grandchildren all held a special place in his heart! He hosted many pig roasts and fish fries at their home. He loved bus trips to the casinos, a good game of sheepshead, an occasional poker night, and would never say no to getting on a football pool.
Don is survived by his wife Lucy, sons Mike (Linda), Scott (Sue), Todd (Pam), Thomas (Michelle) and daughter Mary (Dale) Funseth. Grandchildren Robert (Tracy) Kuehl, Heather (Tyler) Stensaas, Hannah and Zachary Kuehl, Lyndsey (Craig) Tilot, Korin Kuehl, Gabrielle Kuehl, Shelby (Dustin) Peasley, Hayley Funseth, Geena Kuehl, step-grandsons Andy (Toni) Flint, Aaron (Samantha) Flint, 5 great-grandchildren, and 4 step-great-grandchildren. Sisters Kathy Porter and Pat (James) Tessmann, brother Randy (Brenda) Kuehl, sister-in-law, Evangeline Kuehl. Siblings-in-law Armin Genz, Irma Schwartz, Fred Genz, Gordon (Alice) Genz, Martin (Chris) Genz, Ward (Karen) Genz, Dorothy Kasubaski, Doris Ruckdaschel, John (Vicki) Genz, Neal Genz, many nieces, nephews, and other friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Armand and Adeline Kuehl, mother and father-in-law Martin and Viola Genz, brothers, Roger and Charles Kuehl(infant), in-laws Hilbert Genz and Evelyn Genz, Arletta and Elmer Lauersdorf, Richard Schwartz, Eugene Genz, Robert Genz, Isabel and Donald Kurtz, Roland Ruckdaschel.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 3 p.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lebanon with Rev. Douglas Bergelin officiating. Family and friends may visit at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and at the church on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial, with military honors, will take place at the parish cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to St. Peter's Lutheran Church Building Fund. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
