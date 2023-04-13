Don W. Kuehl

April 12, 2023

Lebanon, WI - Don Willard Kuehl, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 12 at Majestic Heights in Hartford, WI. Don was born on January 22, 1936, in Lebanon, WI to Armand and Adeline (Budewitz) Kuehl. He married Lucille Genz on September 1, 1962. They spent the next 60-plus years by each other's side.

