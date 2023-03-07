Don Ivan Olds, Jr.
December 30, 1961 - March 2, 2023 Brandon, FL - After a two-year courageous fight, Don (DJ) Ivan Olds, Jr. has lost his battle to glioblastoma brain cancer March 2, 2023. He never lost his optimism, faced this challenge with grace, and never exuded fear. He embodied the motto of the United States Air Force, of which he served most of his life: Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in all he did.

He worked for more than 38 years for the United States Air Force, 25 of which were Active Duty, serving as a rated Navigator and Electronic Warfare Officer aboard Reconnaissance aircraft, retiring at the rank of Colonel in 2010. His breadth of service to the federal government yielded many awards and accolades from his beginning military schooling as a top graduate, through his many assignments, to his roles within the Political-Military realm, stateside and abroad.

