Dennis W. Ewing

Johnson Creek, WI - Dennis W. "Denny" Ewing, 80 of Johnson Creek, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, February 10, 2023, at his home after a short battle with cancer.
Dennis was born at home June 21, 1942, in Richland County, WI, the son of Bernie Sr. and Cleo (Poole) Ewing. He attended Milwaukee School of Engineering and went on to work in various positions at Lindberg, Eurotherm, and MRL Industries. On March 11, 1961, Dennis married Valerie Wollin at the First Congregational Church in Watertown. Dennis was an intelligent man who could fix anything. He had a great sense of humor and found ways to make his family and friends smile. He was a strong example for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they looked up to him and wanted to make him proud. Dennis always gave excellent life advice, and although it was usually simple, it was always appreciated. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with family, and traveling with Val. Dennis will be dearly missed by all those who knew him.
Dennis is survived by: his wife Valerie; children Penny (Randy) Langner, Holly (Daniel) Westermeyer, Wendy Wilson, and Robby (Kristie) Ewing; grandchildren Dennis, Ben, Nick, Kris, Jazmine (Tyler), Josh (Rachel), Justin, Jenna (Keith), David (Sarah), Jordan (Abby), Christian, Mackenzie, Parker, and Charlotte; great-grandchildren Cameron, Tony, Harmony, Brooklyn, Grayson, Daniel, Gavin, Ofelia, Kora, Max, Oliver, Hadley, and Henry; brother Bernie Ewing Jr.; and sister-in-law Shirley Wollin. Dennis is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Avis and Elaine, great-grandson John, and brother-in-law Jack.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff Aurora Summit Hospital, Dr. Terry Turke, Dr. Flatley, Jason Schwager of Hometown Pharmacy, and Rainbow Hospice for the loving care provided.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the First Congregational Church of Watertown with Rev. Bob Gross presiding. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of service at the church.
The Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com
