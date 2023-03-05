Dennis M. Schramm

Watertown, WI - On March 2, 2023, Dennis "Denny" M. Schramm, 84, of Watertown was called to his new home with the Lord Jesus with his wife (Genie) of 64 years by his side. He had endured his struggle with Parkinson's disease and other ailments for 10 years.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Karl Walther officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Lakeside Lutheran High School, or Rainbow Hospice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Dennis was born on April 3, 1939 to Ernest and Esther (Schlesner) Schramm. He was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon on March 18, 1951. He graduated in 1955 from Watertown High School. While there he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. He played baseball for Lebanon, Ashippun, and the Watertown Cardinals which he managed for some years. On November 4, 1989 he was enshrined into the Rock River Baseball League Old Timers Hall of Fame. Through all his playing years he was a faithful fan of the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Cubs. GO CUBS! He loved watching his grandsons play sports. He liked to play cards, casino bus trips, puzzles, and outside sports. He liked hunting and fishing which later provided him a home on Spring Lake for 3 years.
He married Georgene (Perry) Schramm on April 26, 1956. They had two children: Tim (Cathy) Schramm of Watertown and Terree (Steve) Janecky of Wisconsin Dells. Three grandsons: Vincent (Carmen) Janecky of Middleton, Marcus and Lucas Schramm of Watertown; two great-grandchildren, Owen and Nora Janecky; also survived by a sister Myrna Richter of Ixonia; a sister-in-law Joyce Schramm.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother Evangeline; grandparents; brothers: Robert (Sylvia) Schramm, James Schramm; a sister, Judy (Robert) Polensky; brother-in-law, Joe Richter; aunts, uncles, in-laws, and numerous friends.
He became a firefighter on January 1, 1968, promoted to Lieutenant in 1975 and Captain in 1978. He was EMT and served as the department's training officer. His job was something he was proud of and enjoyed for 24 years.
He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown, an usher, greeter, member of various committees, attended Bible class, and was a former janitor and maintenance person. He was faithful to his Lord and family. Well done thou faithful servant.
Special thanks to the Pastors of St. Mark's, visiting Deacons, Dr. Turke, Dr. Shammo and all the Rainbow Hospice medical team during his lifetime, as well as all the special visitors.
