Dennis M. Schramm
April 3, 1939 - March 2, 2023

Watertown, WI - On March 2, 2023, Dennis "Denny" M. Schramm, 84, of Watertown was called to his new home with the Lord Jesus with his wife (Genie) of 64 years by his side. He had endured his struggle with Parkinson's disease and other ailments for 10 years.

