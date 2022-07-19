March 9, 1950 - July 16, 2022
Watertown, WI - Dennis D. Schwartz, 72, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Angels Grace in Oconomowoc.
Dennis was born on March 9, 1950, in Watertown, the son of Howard and Valeta Schwartz. Dennis graduated from Watertown High School in 1969, and then attended college in Mankato, MN. After college he went to work at Brandt Automatic Cashier Company for several years. Dennis was very much a people person; therefore, he left Brandt to work at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as a manager. Dennis then went to Moore West across from Brookfield Square Mall and worked as part of a management team with McDonalds, which was 2nd Largest in the state for sales. Dennis then moved on to work at Calvin Akin as a real estate investor where he put in as many as 60-80 hours a week. After several lunches and talks he went to work for Calvin Akin as a real estate developer where they would build 8-10 apartment unit buildings per location. He continued to work for Fieldcrest Apartments in Watertown as a supervisor to meet deadlines and plan unit development.
Dennis then retired and met Valerie in Watertown. At that time he was his mother's caregiver while in hospice care. Dennis and Valerie were married on May 9, 2015 in Pewaukee, WI. She was the love of Dennis's life and angel sent from Heaven. Dennis and Valerie are blessed to have been accepted by the congregation of River Valley Alliance Church, where they have been members for 2 years. In his free time he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited for many years.
Dennis is survived by his wife Valerie, son Jason, and step-son Tyler Gardner. He is also survived by a number of grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and step-son Malachi Gardner, and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at River Valley Alliance Church in Watertown with Pastor Dave Zimmermann presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 3:00pm until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date.
